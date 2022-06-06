While the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has us reeling, we dare not forget that other life-and-death problems that the news media hardly mention exist.

More than 98% of the western U.S. is currently in the worst megadrought in over 1,200 years, with 64% of the area under extreme drought conditions. Most of the western U.S. and much of the Great Plains have been in the grip of unrelenting drought since early 2000.

Last year, federal water rationing began at Hoover Dam, which supplies hydropower and water to over 40 million people in places like Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

We are seeing the effects of climate change through extended drought, extreme temperatures and expansive wildfires, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. California has declared a state of emergency as cities there run out of water.

Climate scientists, who projected western U.S. megadroughts years before they began, are projecting worsening droughts in the coming decades for the Midwest, the nation’s breadbasket.

Globally, researchers have been unable to locate any region that showed a reduction in future drought intensity. Their conclusion is that the earlier we act on reducing greenhouse-gas emissions, the less economic and social pain we will face in the future.

The only way that will happen is if we stop burning fossil fuels. The European Union is leading the way by ending its purchases of oil and gas from Russia by the end of this year in order to sanction Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. If they can take such steps, so can we.

Peter Schreck

Manheim Township