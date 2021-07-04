If you are looking for something important to read or read about, you should consider Ben Rhodes’ new book, “After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made.”

Rhodes traveled around the world to places such as Myanmar, Hungary, Russia and Hong Kong to view democracies being moved toward autocracy.

Rhodes was troubled to find that “to be an American in 2020 was to live in a country diminished in the world, to the loss of any American exceptionalism.” Other countries, supposedly following a path toward democratic and representative government, had begun to move toward nationalistic efforts to give power to the few — especially those in control.

They limited the electorate, controlled the press, denied equality, imprisoned or executed those who objected and used social media to force change on their nation.

They began this all with the support of a loyal few who were content to let it all happen.

Rhodes was even more concerned when he saw Trumpian America beginning to follow the patterns of the countries he visited. Many of those in Congress, especially in the Republican Party, seemed to think that Trump’s choice of path was fine.

Many years ago, comedian Milton Berle quipped, “You can lead a man to Congress, but you can’t make him think.” Good proof of this, in my view, comes from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and their friends.

At the same time, it could be said about many others: “You can lead the people to vote, but you can’t make them think.”

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township