Here we go again with elected officials in Harrisburg pushing to get money any way they can — this time from legalizing marijuana. Plus some want to sell it in state stores and tax it heavily. And to make us feel better, it will be used to maybe lower property taxes and other things. And since it would be sold in state stores only, kids will not get it.
Great, now you can get high and drunk at a one-stop shop. Might as well add gas stations, so you will have a full tank of gas for the drive home.
Who are they trying to convince or fool? Us or themselves? Experts on health are telling us marijuana is causing more issues and having longer-lasting health effects — more then ever before. And if you look at states that have legalized it, the issues they are having are not being reported in the news.
It’s way past time for politicians to get their heads out of someplace that the sun doesn’t shine and do something good for us.
My first suggestion would be to make it law that terms in office are limited to two — the same restriction that governors and presidents have. The whole idea would be to get fresh and new ideas in government, not to allow people to be there too long and cloud positive change. We also would not have the pension issue.
Ralph Brightbill
North Cornwall Township, Lebanon