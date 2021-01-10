The attack on our nation’s capital Wednesday should strike the hearts of every American. This was not only a criminal attack upon the U.S. Capitol, but an act of sedition that requires swift response. As a veteran and a serving reservist who responded to 9/11, I cannot help but compare Wednesday’s attack on our Capitol to an attack on our nation.

The anger I felt as a young soldier watching our cities attacked by terrorists was the same anger I felt Wednesday, watching the halls of our Congress overrun by hoodlums waving Confederate and political flags.

There is no place for this in our country. Wednesday, the world looked upon us and saw the true face of anarchy. Americans have gone through division before, but other than our tragic Civil War, have never sought to destroy the heart of our constitutional democracy. Wednesday, we may have witnessed a turning point. May God help all.

David E. Wood

Manheim Township