Based on the perspective of U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., a new holiday should be celebrated every Jan. 6 as “National MAGA Tourist Day” at the U.S. Capitol.

It would be a day for all patriots to bring their flags — preferably American, but Trump flags with stars and stripes, Confederate flags and QAnon flags will be accepted — and wave them at police officers as they peacefully enter the building for a tour.

Back by popular demand will be wall climbing — a chance for tourists to show their dexterity and determination to reach the top.

Other activities would include paintball battles with antifa members dressed in Capitol Police garb (due to paint shortages, bear spray may be substituted); tug-of-bike-rail-fencing with the Capitol Police; and passing a police officer around as a farcical imitation of college kids’ antics at football games.

For those tourists with a desire for daring adventure, the Capitol Rotunda mosh pit will offer a chance to take Congress’ version of “pressing the flesh” to an extreme.

Food, important papers, plaques and computers are on the “House,” so bring your zip ties to secure your souvenirs.

Security is well-planned. Since some of the surging crowd showed deference to the red ropes and remained calmly between them inside the building, red ropes will replace the barb-wired fencing surrounding the Capitol perimeter.

So save the date for next year. It will be a MAGA event you won’t want to miss — unless you’re still serving time for being too boisterous this year.

Don Rossi

Manheim Township