Most of the media outlets seem to be casting blame on President Joe Biden for the disastrous situation in Afghanistan.

I see things differently. Many years ago, people in power in Washington, D.C., decided that they should share and publicize military plans and operations with the general public and, as the internet developed, transmitted those plans across the world.

In the case of our Afghanistan withdrawal, the date for the withdrawal was made public through the national media, first by President Donald Trump in 2020 and later by President Joe Biden. In my view, neither of these announcements should have been made public, especially since we were still engaged in a conflict with a ruthless enemy.

Basic military tactics and training emphasize that you protect your strategies, plans and proposed operations and keep them secret. Letting an enemy know ahead of time that you are going to pull out of a war zone — and actually providing them with an expected timetable for that — is a monumental blunder.

I cannot understand who in the Pentagon, Department of State or other government agency allows that information to become public. I believe that the situation in Afghanistan could have been avoided, had our government gotten everyone out prior to publicly announcing the date for withdrawal.

We need to dust off the slogan used during World War II: “Loose Lips Sink Ships.”

Gary M. Levinson

Lancaster Township

Vietnam War veteran,

9th Infantry Division