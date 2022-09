In May, my husband Larry and I, along with our son and daughter-in-law from South Carolina, had dinner at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. Our daughter-in-law mentioned that Larry and I were there to celebrate our wedding anniversary.

When we asked the waitress for our check, she said it had been taken care of — much to our shock and surprise.

We are blessed to still have nice people in this world. We have since paid it forward.

Linda Harnish

East Hempfield Township