On Oct. 12, we celebrated our 76th wedding anniversary with a delicious lunch at Knight & Day Diner. We were so surprised to learn that two women from an adjacent table had paid for our dessert! They were already gone by the time we learned of their generosity.

We want you to know that we thank both of you very much. You were another bright spot in our anniversary celebration!

Mel and Janette Wenger

Manheim Township