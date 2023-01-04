This is a response to the Dec. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Growing animosity toward evangelicals.”

Animosity and Christianophobia? Fear of Christians? In my view, the private owner of the restaurant in Virginia has the right to refuse service to anyone, but it isn’t a good business practice. Perhaps he had been on the receiving end of animosity from Christian groups for his beliefs, causing his reaction.

If “traditional family values” are your beliefs, that is your right. But do all Christians know that God taught us to love one another, not just Christians? Judgments can lead to animosity toward those who judge.

Some Christians are against abortion and believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman. However, like it or not, many states allow abortions and same-sex marriage is legal in the United States.

Passing judgment on others because of having different beliefs is what causes ill feelings on both sides.

There will always be those who are prejudiced against certain groups. Let’s take a look at those who don’t like the choices made by others. Could this be the cause of animosity? I think it is.

The United States is not a theocracy! Everyone is free to have their own beliefs and religion.

I don’t agree with the letter writer’s claim that Christians are being discriminated against. I do believe that we have a respect issue. Without respecting that we are all different, we have animosity, division and sometimes chaos.

We are a country in which we have more than one belief system. We need respect, not discrimination, on both sides.

Life is too short for hate and judgment. We must do better.

Curtis Krassowski

Ephrata Township