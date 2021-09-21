We recently experienced the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which were carried out by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida on U.S. soil, killing thousands of innocent Americans.

There were many local services and memorial events to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Televised programs were plentiful, meaningful and moving. The print media were respectful, too.

But I am most curious about why, to my knowledge, there was no television or print coverage given regarding the service animals and other trained animals’ contributions and sacrifices in helping to search for victims.

Why were there seemingly no dedications given to those animals who served, and some of whom died, in an effort to locate these victims? These animals labored day after day with first responders to claw and sniff their way through ground zero.

Have we forgotten the sacrifices made by the animals — to name a few — Otto, Everest, Annie, Wusel, Sky and Sirius?

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum has specially dedicated a beautiful wing to honor these furry heroes.

I believe that the media, during this 20th anniversary, have truly fallen short of their duty to report the whole 9/11 rescue story.

God bless America.

Helen Ebersole

Lancaster Township