I recently witnessed something that I’m sure happens more than I know — a calf in a cage behind a buggy. The buggy was rounding a corner after running a stop sign, and the little calf fell almost completely over to the side and tried to straighten itself up.

It was horrible to see. The driver appeared to be headed toward an auction, probably to sell the calf for veal. I had a meltdown and had trouble breathing. If someone bought it to raise for milk, maybe the calf would have been treated differently — maybe. This calf was so young.

All animals deserve to be treated humanely. They are not machines. All animals feel pain, too. Some people just don’t understand that or don’t want to believe it.

It’s a sad world we live in when people seemingly can’t feel for others, including animals.

If you see something like a horse being whipped, underweight or stressed, or dogs in rabbit cages, please report it. Animals can’t speak; we have to speak up for them.

With the warmer months coming up soon, provide your animals with shade. All animals need shade to cool down in and water at all times.

We must care for our animals, provide them with veterinary care and stop overbreeding them for money. Its seems that some people don’t really care about the dogs — just the money that can be made from them.

Be kind and caring to all. It’s easy to do.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township