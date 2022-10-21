Please read, and make your decisions wisely. God loves all of us, including his animals.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign has refuted the allegations linking Oz to the mistreatment of animals used in medical research at Columbia University between 1989 and 2010.

Catherine Dell’Orto, then a postdoctoral veterinary fellow at Columbia, recently told Billy Penn (a Philadelphia-based news organization) that Oz was not specifically implicated in the mistreatment of the animals, but that she still believes he was culpable to some extent.

Oz, at the time, agreed to settle animal abuse claims with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for $2,000, according to Billy Penn. Columbia University did not deny any of the allegations that Dell’Orto made against Oz.

According to investigative reporting by the website Jezebel, “Oz’s team conducted experiments on at least 1,027 live animal subjects that included dogs, pigs, calves, rabbits, and small rodents. Thirty-four of these experiments resulted in the deaths of at least 329 dogs.”

Billy Penn’s reporting added: “At Columbia, the experiments in question were meant to ‘model human cardiac failure,’ per Dell’Orto. The dogs’ hearts were paced quickly for ‘six to eight weeks,’ and then various treatments attempted to bring them back to proper heart function.”

Dell’Orto told Billy Penn that the dogs suffered “quite a bit” prior to death and that many were found dead in their cages.

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata