In response to the Nov. 6 letter “Animal cruelty laws aren’t enforced,” animal cruelty persists in Pennsylvania and specifically in Lancaster County, home of almost all of the state’s puppy mills. I believe that abusers get away with the cruelty and know there will be no real consequences for their cruelty.

Here is why: Puppy mills date back to the 1950s. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture had the idea of helping farmers who were struggling after World War II make ends meet by allowing them to sell a litter or two of puppies each year.

Once a way to help farmers, it has become a major, multimillion-dollar business. Some dogs suffer unspeakable cruelty, neglect and abuse. These are very savvy breeders, with websites, lobbyists and photographers who take pictures of the puppies to post on the breeders’ websites.

The state Department of Agriculture refuses to remove dogs from the category of agriculture, essentially giving helpless dogs the same status as produce. Passing the smallest law that helps to protect these dogs takes years.

These breeders rarely get prosecuted because, in my view, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not want the public to know the truth of the mills, or that they even exist. Nor does it want tourists to know what goes on in some of the barns behind the picturesque farms.

These picturesque farms bring in millions in tourism dollars. And I think the state worries that these farmers will move away from Lancaster County if they are given any trouble from the state.

Over my 12-plus years rescuing dogs, I have gone to mills, rescued breeder dogs that are no longer “useful,” and still volunteer with many rescues in Lancaster County. It’s all about the money.

Ann L. Carter

East Hempfield Township