This is in reply to the Oct. 23 letter “Why is Esh family still able to own dogs?"

My thoughts echo the letter writer’s closing question: “Why in the world would these people ever be allowed to own dogs again?”

My reply: Why indeed? Common sense and the facts lead one to conclude that Esh family members are and have been serial animal abusers over some 25 years.

I find it astonishing that members of the family “pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in relation to a dog kennel operation that they had already been ordered to stop,” according to a Sept. 23 article on LNP | LancasterOnline (“Leacock Township family members plead guilty to new animal cruelty charges”).

I find it amazing that laws can't be enforced to prevent animal cruelty.

Jacqueline Kulp

Manheim Township