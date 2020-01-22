I read the Jan. 4 issue of LNP | LancasterOnline and, on the front page, I was outraged to see a picture of Iranians protesting the demise of their powerful general in a drone strike by desecrating our country’s flag.
These protesters and their country are, in my view, nothing but anarchists and terrorists for desecrating the U.S. flag. Maybe our citizens should desecrate the Iranian flag. It was protesters like these who seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held the staff hostage.
The country of Iran, just like North Korea, is a threat to world peace. The U.S. should have no relations with either country. The Iranian mission to the United Nations should be closed. The staff and Iranian students studying at our colleges should be given the boot. There should be no dealing with Iran. That country is not only a threat to the U.S., but Israel as well. All Iranian nationals should have their visas revoked. Who knows how or when Iran will harm us? It’s better to be safe than sorry. The former embassy of Iran in Washington, D.C., should remain closed permanently, and so should the country’s U.N. mission.
Bill Mattern Jr.
Lancaster