Regarding the Oct. 19 letter “Democrats are like the Pharisees” and the writer’s loyalty to Trump:
“Do all roads lead to Putin?’’ Sure, they do regarding Capt. Bone Spurs’ betraying the Kurds, graft, sleeping with porn stars, betraying us to our enemies, lying over 10,000 times, and sharing intelligence with Russian diplomats. This is something to be criticized by Democrats, Republicans and all. We want corruption out.
Democrats don’t abandon the poor, as smug Republicans often do. Finally, the letter writer’s inept remark regarding no Christmas greeting for Democrats was silly. “Turn the other cheek’’ or “Do unto others as you will have others do unto you’’ seem to have been forgotten in the writer’s prayers and version of the Bible.
The letter clearly shows bias against strong women by saying unkind and untrue things about Nancy Pelosi. The writer ends by saying “we are one nation under God,’’ and then tears down a mother of five, married more than 50 years, who I believe would be a better president than Donald Trump.
The writer seems to have forgotten the 19th Amendment and other laws allowing women to vote, hold office and govern. Saying Pelosi was “the worst speaker the House has ever had’’ smacks of prejudice. We have had some pretty bad ones in the past. (Read some history.) They were all men. Pelosi has been the only woman. How dare the letter writer state, “I could not call her a lady.’’ And he is no gentleman.
Helena Murray
Salisbury Township