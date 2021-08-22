I’m angry that vaccines and mask-wearing became hot political issues, instead of public health issues.

I’m angry that unvaccinated people and anti-maskers aren’t helping to protect our most vulnerable, like those with certain health conditions, the immunocompromised and children under 12.

I’m angry at people who seemingly think only of themselves, and not their family, neighbors, friends and co-workers.

I’m angry that some governors of Southern states are forbidding schools from mandating masks and are threatening in some instances to withhold funding.

I’m angry that anti-masker parents go to school board meetings and raise holy hell when the school boards and superintendents are trying to protect their students and staff.

I’m angry that variants are thriving, in part, because of the anti-vaxxers.

I’m angry that some people don’t believe in and follow the science.

And I’m sad that some people lack the compassion to do the right thing and get vaccinated and mask up.

But, mostly, I’m angry.

J.M. Gaul

East Petersburg