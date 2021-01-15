As I sat and watched Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley tell Congress on Jan. 7 that he was disputing the electoral votes from Pennsylvania, I became extremely angry.

His objection was primarily due to Pennsylvania voters’ ability to vote by mail. Mail-in voting that was approved by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

If the 2019 election reform law violates the Pennsylvania Constitution, it should have been disputed prior to the election or starting now — after the 2020 election but prior to the next election.

All of us who voted by mail did so following the laws in place at the time we voted. The voters committed no crime. There was no fraud. The fraud, in my view, is by any Republican who didn’t like the results of the election and is now looking for any excuse to overturn the outcome.

Judith Beats

Manor Township