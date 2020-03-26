Can someone please tell me why Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus stimulus proposal included $35 million for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts? It was reportedly reduced to $25 million in the final stimulus bill, but that is still hard to believe.

If that money were distributed to all of the unemployed citizens at just $1,000 per adult, that would be 25,000 individuals receiving much-needed monies. Pelosi is worth at least $16 million dollars; she isn’t worried about paying her bills. Maybe it’s just me, but I am really disgusted with Pelosi and her minions. Shame on them!

Diane Romano

Columbia

