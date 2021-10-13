As I sit here writing this letter, I’m seething with rage. When our 13 U.S. service members were killed in the August attack at the Kabul airport, it broke my heart. President Joe Biden addressed the nation and swore vengeance. But Biden should know that it takes time to find these kinds of terrorists.

The U.S. military sprung immediately into action with its “over the horizon” capabilities. But what little intelligence it had was flawed, and a drone strike killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children. Before that tragic outcome was known, Biden and his minions immediately declared victory.

Remember when Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, and the Navy SEALS checked his body to make sure it was him, and that he was dead? This time there was no one to verify that there were terrorists in the car struck by the drone, let alone that they were dead. But still, U.S. officials initially declared victory, while the family members of those seven beautiful children and three adults searched through the wreckage for remains.

While I’m on my rampage, who the hell pulls troops out of a country before you get all of the American citizens and our allies out? And do you know why there were so many Afghan allies still there? Because former President Donald Trump and his cronies weren’t processing them during his administration. In 2018, Trump adviser Stephen Miller said he didn’t want “a bunch” of people from Iraq and Afghanistan entering the U.S. Imagine him getting to decide who can and cannot come here.

Democrats and Republicans, it’s time to get a whole new set of players for the 2024 election.

Cynthia Van Whervin Kaplan

Manheim