A loud clamor to Jeff Hawkes’ article on the LNP | LancasterOnline website on April 9 (“Free breakfast program in Lancaster reeling after 3 fundraisers canceled”) about Anchorage Breakfast’s financial challenges due to the cancellation of three major fundraisers because of COVID-19.

Anchorage Breakfast organizers continue to be steadfast in our dedication to feed the least of these even during this time of the pandemic. In April, a new partnership began, with us supplying breakfasts to the women at the YWCA Lancaster women’s shelter.

The board and I applaud Hawkes and the Lancaster community for their support in helping us through this difficult time. We have received an outpouring of lovely, encouraging notes and extreme generosity from the Lancaster community. Our doors will stay open. Our guests have been so appreciative.

Words I heard on a recent morning:

— A guest looked into their breakfast bag and left out a whoop, saying, “I love this. I’m so blessed.”

— “You are here in my need. Thank you.”

— “I can’t believe you’re still here feeding me every day. Thank you and God bless!”

— “Life is hard right now. You give me hope.”

— “I really don’t know what I would do without your support.”

We were here before the pandemic. We are here during the pandemic. We will be here after the pandemic. We are an anchor in our city. On behalf of the many food-insecure neighbors in Lancaster city, we thank you for your extreme generosity.

Patty Eastep

Executive director

Anchorage Breakfast