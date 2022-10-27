The big issue in this election, according to some polls, is inflation, which is at about 8%. Inflation was nearly 14% when Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980. Inflation is caused by supply and demand. While COVID-19 was raging, demand was way down, so businesses cut back on supply. As demand rebounds, supply can’t keep up, leading to rising prices.

Conservatives complain about crime, but they won’t do anything about gun control.

Immigration is another hot-button conservative issue. Yes, the immigrants at our southern border need to be resettled, but sending a planeload of them to Martha’s Vineyard isn’t going to solve that.

“The Accidental Superpower,” a 2014 book by Peter Zeihan, points out one of the reasons America is strong is that refugees lower our overall age, as opposed to Europe and Japan, where too few younger people try to support too many older people. Here in New Holland, our church is sponsoring two women, refugees from Afghanistan, who had no trouble finding work.

I never vote for an incumbent for the state Legislature. Those people are making way too much money, with their automatic pay raises, benefits and pensions, for basically doing a part-time job.

In other races, do you want someone who until recently was from New Jersey (Mehmet Oz) for U.S. senator? Or a man who is so radical that many in his own party reject him (Doug Mastriano) for governor?

And U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is one of the members of Congress (along with U.S. Rep. Scott Perry) who voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes in the 2020 election. Some would call this treason.

Think carefully before you vote. Don’t just follow the party line.

Turk Pierce

New Holland