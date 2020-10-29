When you live in the land of Trump signs, it’s easy to engage his supporters. When they describe the man, they usually string together multiple characteristics — any one of which would seemingly disqualify any other candidate seeking office.

When asked why they support such a person, you quickly hear about Roe v. Wade or the economy.

Unfortunately, abortions did not start with Roe v. Wade, nor will they end if it is reversed. Roe v. Wade just gave a legal right to women who felt they had no other choice. It traded the back room for medical advice and safety.

The economy is a bit more complicated. President Donald Trump’s so-called boom is built on four legs — near-zero interest rates, steep tax cuts, regulation reduction and an annual federal deficit exceeding $3 trillion even as unemployment levels plunged to near-record lows before the pandemic.

If you have read this far, you could have been president and built the economy using the above principles. And it’s likely you could have done it without Trump’s learning curve of driving six enterprises into bankruptcy before getting the big job.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township