TV reality showman Donald Trump has serious mental health problems, in my view, that have impaired him from facing the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, hampering his ability to lead the country in this time of crisis.

Many psychiatrists, psychologists and other mental health professionals, including me, have been concerned. Trump’s disordered mind and psychopathology seemingly make him spew disinformation. Thus, his administration missed opportunities to get ahead of the pandemic that’s destroying lives, and his ability to deal with the pandemic is compromised.

Trump’s narcissistic personality disorder has been displayed to the public as an inability to acknowledge culpability when confronted with who disbanded the global health unit under his administration and how he rates himself in dealing with the crisis (a perfect 10).

Trump projects his own inadequacies onto others who may disagree with him, because he has to look good on the outside when he doesn’t feel good on the inside. The only way he can compensate is to have rallies with adoring crowds. Since these have been curtailed in order to adhere to the current recommendations to flatten out the curve of expected new cases, watch out! Narcissistic rage will get worse, and one way he will attempt to compensate for inadequacies will be to win his reelection at all costs.

With God’s help, the wise advice of Drs. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Jerome Adams and Brett Giroir, as well as governors, mayors and international leaders, seems to have penetrated Trump’s defenses, giving us hope for the weeks and months ahead.

Mary Theresa Webb

Lancaster