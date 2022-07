The front-page analysis in the July 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline by The New York Times’ Jonathan Weisman (“Blue, red and divided”) was a one-sided viewpoint. Shame on LNP | LancasterOnline’s senior leadership for selecting a writer who I view as slanted and negative. Surely, you could have found someone who could have written a better article, reflecting more points of view.

Walter Campbell

Warwick Township