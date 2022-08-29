I am an eighth-generation Anabaptist, born and raised in Lancaster County, and I wish to submit a hearty affirmation to the letter “An Anabaptist’s view of Mastriano” in the Aug. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline.

I am deeply troubled by the thought that an energetic contingent of fellow Anabaptist faith practitioners could possibly help to elect a governor for our state who I believe, in so many ways, represents the opposite of what our foremothers and forefathers have held dear for so long. They and we have been a conscience for our mutual faith followers in matters of pacifism, separation of church and state, and caring for the “least of these” in this country that we all love, the United States of America.

Doug Mastriano was present at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that attempted to sabotage certification of a constitutionally held election. He organized a 2020 meeting in Gettysburg with members of Donald Trump’s legal team to discuss overturning the results of an election that was deemed legitimate by judges — many appointed by Republican administrations — who dismissed about 60 challenges to its legitimacy. Mastriano has shown tacit and obvious support for the armed anti-government militia group called Oath Keepers, and the list goes on.

No one, especially Mastriano himself, has tried to keep these things a secret but this, brothers and sisters, is anathema to our biblically and historically based understandings and practices of faith.

May we be prayerfully prudent and wisely circumspect as we consider our current circumstances in this regard.

Dale Stoltzfus

Warwick Township