The Historical Society of Salisbury Township and the citizens of Gap would like to thank Rebecca Logan for the thoughtful and well-researched article (“Setting sun”) on the destruction of the Rising Sun Historic District in Gap in LNP’s Oct. 10 Home & Garden section.
Fortunately, recent sales of other 200-plus-year-old buildings in the township have been to those who preserve outward appearance while rendering them suitable for today’s living. These owners deserve praise for their dedication.
The historical society has not been sitting on its hands since bulldozers destroyed historic Bellevue. We continue working with township supervisors to better shed light on activities coming before local planning and zoning commissions; agenda and minutes are now on the township website on a timely basis.
One way to help preserve the rural atmosphere we long to achieve is to become aware of happenings of interest to the character of our own properties by attending township meetings. One or more society members attends each township meeting and participates in the public comment part, often receiving positive response from the boards.
Watching history disappear is a painful experience. Unfortunately, when an owner applies for a demolition permit, not even public protest can halt that owner from proceeding. Also unfortunately, Gap experienced another loss, occurring on the very day Logan’s article appeared: The blacksmith shop pictured in the article was turned into rubble.
Leona Baker, Gap
Historical Society of
Salisbury Township member