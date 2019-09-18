As a result of the “Trump hate” media, the Democrats in Congress and some misinformed Republicans, Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta was pressured into resigning July 19.
When Jeffrey Epstein was indicted by the federal prosecutor in New York, the media looked back at the earlier indictment in Florida and concluded that then-U.S. Attorney Acosta had handled that case improperly. Although he held a press conference to explain his position, it fell on deaf ears.
The following night, Kenneth Starr, who served as special counsel in the President Bill Clinton Whitewater-Lewinsky investigation, appeared on Fox News. During the Florida investigation, Starr served as one of Epstein’s defense attorneys. He pointed out that the evidence in that case did not warrant a federal prosecution.
According to Acosta, the Florida state’s attorney in charge of the case in Palm Beach County was prepared to drop the charges when Acosta and his team presented some compelling evidence that resulted in a plea deal that called for Epstein to spend 18 months behind bars. A Florida state official subsequently reduced the term to 13 months, with permission for work release six days each week.
Conclusion: Labor Secretary Acosta should not have resigned, because the allegations against him were false.
On Aug. 17, Judge Jeanine Pirro spent time on her show ranting about Acosta’s mishandling of the case. Obviously, she needs to speak to Starr.
Frank C. Fryburg
Manheim Township