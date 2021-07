This may seem to be tongue-in-cheek but it is meant to be serious.

If Franklin & Marshall College wants to disassociate itself from the legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall — and perhaps also that of Benjamin Franklin — it could avoid a lot of expense by naming itself after singer Aretha Franklin and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

I would be happy to see this happen, and I suspect many others would as well.

Don Spence

Sinking Spring

Berks County