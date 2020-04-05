I realize that the recently passed stimulus bill was written and passed quickly. The major flaws present the opportunity for some of us to voluntarily assist in correcting it.

First of all, it surmises that all households with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 (or $150,00 for a married couple) would have had earned income if it were not for the unemployment resulting from mandatory closures. This is simply not true for most of us retirees who would have had no earned income (W-2 or Schedule C income). We will be receiving the additional checks in spite of not being impacted by unemployment issues.

In addition, the bill treats all persons equally whether they were able to continue working or had to join the status of unemployed. Thus persons still working will get the same benefit as those who were forced out of the workplace.

I realize that these “loopholes” were ignored in the haste to get some sort of relief passed. But what an opportunity for those of us who are profiting to donate our “bonus” to one of the many options available to us. Just sayin’.

June Wesbury

West Lampeter Township