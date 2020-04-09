To the honorable Donald Trump:

When you made the promise that Mexico would pay for the border wall, was that a lie or an unfulfilled promise?

When you said that your military heroes were the ones who were not captured, I recalled reading about our World War II prisoners of war who were forced into the Bataan Death March. I also remember the POWs who were lined up in a snow-covered field in Belgium and shot by the Germans in 1944 (the Malmedy massacre). Some were from Lancaster. Also, the POWs in Vietnam who were tortured and killed.

Being from a military family — with three brothers in World War II, myself a Korean War veteran with two sons and a daughter serving during the Vietnam War, plus many nephews and cousins serving in the military — that statement put a dagger through my heart.

I can’t understand how any veteran can even think of voting for you.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I understand that you got a deferment from serving in the military.

You didn’t need a deferment; you wouldn’t last three days in the military.

Richard K. Zimmerman

West Lampeter Township