Mr. President, you’re now confronted by an opponent that renders you helpless. It’s an adversary upon which you can gain no leverage. It cannot be bullied, threatened, intimidated or fired. It is, of course, COVID-19. It has shined a spotlight on your incompetence and the incompetence of the bobble-headed sycophants who surround you — the ones who passed your loyalty test. You often ignore the respected doctors and scientists you have in your midst because you’re more interested in protecting yourself politically. Your initial denial of this pandemic has turned into deception and lies — lies to a nation of frightened people.

When the first few cases appeared in Washington state, you stated the outbreak was under complete control. You promised us a vaccine in a few months. You said that “anybody that wants a test can get a test.” You said that “it’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

All are lies. Our health care professionals place themselves in danger every day they go to work because of an inadequate supply of personal protective equipment. May God help us if these frontline “soldiers” go down. How disgraceful it is that you seem incapable of remedying this problem. Although you deny it, you’re responsible for many of the failings. Our country desperately needs a leader far greater than you, a reality TV show host. The buck does stop at your door; therefore, “you're fired.” And before you go, would you please send in a good “shipping clerk”?

Steve Cooke

Landisville