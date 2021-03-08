I am curious as to what your solution would have been for returning nursing home patients recovering from COVID-19, post-hospitalization.

I believe you are going to waste everyone’s time and display your ignorance to the public to somehow chastise the governor.

The nursing home is their home. Where else were they to go? Do you not understand that other folks with communicable diseases are often cared for in nursing homes? If you have a valid plan, please share it.

The real problem is the lack of staff in nursing homes, not just for COVID-19, but for all medical services. Your insistence on wanting an investigation is testament to how little you realize the true issues.

In disgust.

Victoria Swayne

Penn Township