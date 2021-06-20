On June 6, 1944, United States and Allied military forces landed on Normandy beaches as part of the D-Day invasion. As a 41-year-old doctor, my grandfather participated in the invasion at Omaha Beach. There, he and his colleagues set up a field hospital to try to save the lives of young soldiers.

How things have changed.

Without any evidence, former President Donald Trump continually says that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. Because of his words, an armed mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Some carried a Confederate flag; others were defecating and urinating throughout the hallways.

Seemingly hoping to reverse an election that he clearly lost, Trump sat safely in the White House, watching it all on TV.

Immediately after this insurrection, Rep. Smucker, you responded by seeking to block Congress from accepting Pennsylvania’s certified electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. These were the votes of your own constituents.

Then, more recently, you voted against the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Despite the pronouncement of Trump’s own former election cybersecurity chief that the 2020 election was secure, some Republican officials and some right-wing media outlets have repeatedly sown doubts about election integrity, thus undermining confidence in free and fair elections.

What would the soldiers of the Normandy invasion think of a mob-run coup against our government incited by a president and essentially supported by 147 congressional Republicans?

Rep. Smucker, you are not being asked to die for your country. You are, however, being asked to support our democracy. I have no doubt that history will harshly judge those who support Trump and his democracy-killing nonsense.

Brenda Eichelberger

West Donegal