Traditionally, congressmen are called “honorable,” but I can’t do that while you dishonor your office by supporting and enabling the corrupt man-child in the White House.
We made a mistake (influenced by Russian disinformation) in electing Donald Trump, but the Constitution provides a mechanism for correcting such mistakes — if we will use it. Impeachment is not “a coup” or “overturning an election”; it is a legitimate way to correct a mistake.
The brave and honorable people who testified during the impeachment hearings did so against Trump’s wishes, knowing they would be vilified or worse. After all, Trump essentially suggested that the whistleblower should be executed. If the whistleblower is exposed, surely some rabid Trump supporter will try to carry out his wishes!
Trump’s attempted arm-twisting instantly alarmed everyone who heard the phone call, so they tried to hide the evidence. The fact that he was exposed and failed in his attempt does not make him any less guilty.
Trump does not deny what he did; he calls it “perfect.” He considers himself immune from all laws and ignores his oath of office, while doing everything he can to obstruct investigations (and exposure of his tax returns). He called the Constitution’s emoluments clause “phony.” If Republicans let him get away with this latest bribe attempt, he will be certain of his immunity, and there will be no limit to his greed and self-serving behavior.
Please find your conscience and do the honorable thing. Vote for impeachment.
Charles A. Gaston
Manheim Township