I thank the reporters and staff at LNP | LancasterOnline for the Jan. 24 article about the release of my new mystery novel (“Where’d he go?”).

The bigger picture is not me, but rather the hundreds of local writers, artists and small business owners who rely on local news outlets to reach their audience. Stephen King doesn’t need LNP | LancasterOnline when he releases a new book. But for a lot of us, attention at the local level makes the difference in reaching one’s market. If LNP | LancasterOnline were not here, it’s hard to imagine how we could make our work known.

The problem of trying to develop a following for writers is particularly severe. There was a time when there were half a dozen local bookstores that supported local writers. Except for Aaron’s Books in Lititz, or DogStar Books in Lancaster, those days seem to be over. LNP | LancasterOnline is indispensable in keeping the community of local artists alive and well.

Neil Albert

Ephrata