The banning of books
done by newly woke crooks,
is done for no reason
in this canceling season.
Whether books burned by fire,
or internet ire,
the result is the same:
Our brains are made lame.
When we cannot choose
what to read, write or say,
our minds are controlled
in a nefarious way.
I do not like this censure of books;
it’s treating us all like pawns or rooks.
I do not like this culture of doom,
I do not like Skype or FaceTime or Zoom.
We must stop this deletion
of words and books,
before our minds become corrupted
with woke gobbledygook.
Susan Butz McCullough
West Hempfield Township