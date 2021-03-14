The banning of books

done by newly woke crooks,

is done for no reason

in this canceling season.

Whether books burned by fire,

or internet ire,

the result is the same:

Our brains are made lame.

When we cannot choose

what to read, write or say,

our minds are controlled

in a nefarious way.

I do not like this censure of books;

it’s treating us all like pawns or rooks.

I do not like this culture of doom,

I do not like Skype or FaceTime or Zoom.

We must stop this deletion

of words and books,

before our minds become corrupted

with woke gobbledygook.

Susan Butz McCullough

West Hempfield Township