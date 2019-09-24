On Sept. 18, there was a joint hearing in the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis and the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, Energy and the Environment.
What was particularly notable was that there was an activist there addressing our representatives. She spoke very plainly, very quickly, very bluntly, and asked that her testimony be attached with a special report on the threat of global warming from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Why did she do that?
She did that because she wanted our representatives to listen to scientists and to unite behind them on this issue. Greta Thunberg is only 16 years old and is from Sweden.
As I watched this play out, I thought to myself that this is not normal. It’s not normal for a child to leave her country just to speak to a group of representatives outside of it to argue about an issue that the rest of the world treats as a science fact. The fact is that climate change is real, it’s happening, and the biggest problem is that it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
We have an obligation as adults to do the right thing and ensure the next generation is raised in a safe and sound environment. That matters because the worst aspects of climate change are not going to hit our generation. They’re going to affect the next generation and their offspring. We should be listening to scientists on climate change. That we aren’t is an embarrassment.
Edgar Pantojas
Lancaster