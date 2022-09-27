There are two advertisements on television that contradict each other. One advertisement tells us to buy life insurance to cover our end-of-life expenses. The other advertisement tells us to sell our life insurance.

So, what are we supposed to do? Do we even bother to buy life insurance if we are supposed to sell it?

I guess once we die the money for our final expenses is just going to fall from the sky.

The people who tell us to sell our life insurance don’t know where their heads are at.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster