Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s comments about the impeachment of President Donald Trump have been consistent: slavishly repeating the GOP’s lies and breathtakingly insulting constituents with the smallest understanding of the Constitution and the president’s behavior.
Those of us familiar with the facts find Smucker’s lies appalling. We believe Lancaster deserves a congressman who can at least tell the truth about what he’s doing. But perhaps there are enough of our neighbors who prefer the lies to the truth, whose sense of identity is so fragile that it can’t survive exposure to reality. Perhaps there are enough of our neighbors comfortable with the know-nothing, anti-democratic white nationalism of the GOP that, in fact, Smucker is the congressman “we” deserve. I hope not.
Jon Foley Sherman
Manheim Township