Over several days, I called the office of Sen. Pat Toomey in Allentown to express my opinions. As a registered independent and a military veteran, I was under the misinterpretation that my thoughts would be respectfully received by the senator’s office. Boy, was I wrong! Twice now his staff has hung up the phone on me. They had no reason to as I was not swearing or being disrespectful. Are they just being overwhelmed with negative input?
Makes me wonder if the senator is getting a little touchy about the positions he espouses for the dictator — or better put, the emperor in the White House who has no clothes.
Unfortunately, the Republican Party no longer exists. We are now faced with the Party of tRump. Guess who is voting blue!
Joe Oestreich
Caernarvon Township