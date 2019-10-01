With all the recent security problems at schools, why do kids still evacuate outside for a fire? Traditionally, that was what made sense, to leave the building in a fire, but there are other ways to safely “evacuate.” Compare it with a hospital; if there is a fire, the staff moves the patients to another area of the hospital, on the same floor, that is separated by a two-hour fire-rated wall. From a construction perspective, this is very easy (and not expensive) to do, if it is planned for in design.
National Fire Protection Association 101, the Life Safety Code, requires this in medical facilities; however, it is only a recommendation in education facilities. It’s actually mandatory in many European countries for schools.
All these new schools are being built, but I haven’t seen this concept applied anywhere. Instead, they are adding more glass, two-story atriums and open stairwells. Unfortunately, the “wow factor” in schools is being put ahead of functionality.
I did have a conversation with Manheim Central’s administration about this during the construction of Baron Elementary. Unfortunately, it was too far into construction to make the required changes, which is completely understandable. What I found surprising was that the architect never presented this idea to the administration. They actually didn’t even know this was a possibility. Have any of the other districts even entertained this? Why hasn’t it become a standard practice in new schools?
Mike Tedesco
Rapho Township