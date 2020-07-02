As the School District of Lancaster reviews naming options for Edward Hand Middle School, I ask that it consider a local man who dedicated his career to the School District of Lancaster — Leon “Buddy” Glover.

Buddy lived on Green Street in the Hand Middle School neighborhood from the 1950s through the 1990s. He served as principal at Edward Hand Middle School and then assistant superintendent for the School District of Lancaster. It would be a fitting honor for Buddy and would serve as an inspiration to district students.

Eleanor Bosserman

Manheim Township