An idea for President Biden [letter]
Mar 5, 2022

Hey President Joe Biden, how about if we do this:Finish the Keystone XL pipeline and start more drilling at home to become energy-independent, instead of buying oil from Russia and thus supporting its war against Ukraine.

Doug CharlesMountville