A big thank you to LNP | LancasterOnline for continuing to publish and inform in the face of all that is happening in the world. And a huge shoutout to Don Funk who faithfully delivers my paper every day so my morning routine can continue! To all the rest of the delivery persons, store cashiers and stock people, restaurant employees, janitors, U.S. Postal Service employees, truckers, nurses, first responders and everyone else who is underpaid and underappreciated — thank you!

Virginia Gardner

Strasburg