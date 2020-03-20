The key to getting a COVID-19 test is to report any and all symptoms.

Regardless of travel history or case contacts, the key to getting the test is report all symptoms — major and minor.

I tried for a week to get tested. Having insurance prevented the Pennsylvania Department of Health from testing me; I was told insured patients must be tested by a doctor at the doctor’s office. Test kits have been distributed to contracted offices in this area. However, my doctor’s office was unaware of having test kits. When calling Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Urgent Care, I failed to report that I had symptoms, thus was advised to call its hotline for a callback in 24 hours, which never came.

I finally called WellSpan and related my travel history and my symptoms. I was finally tested in the open-air testing tent in the emergency department parking lot. I am grateful that I was able to get tested, with negative results.

I urge the powers that be to provide the millions of tests that we hear about everyday. I advise all of you to report any and all symptoms in order to get tested. Remember: no test, no case. And also think about this litany of events: case, case, case, cluster, cluster. BOOM!

Teresa Caruthers

Ephrata