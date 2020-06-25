Let me get this straight. A middle-aged white man broke a law, then feigned ignorance of the law, then challenged an officer to make him obey the law, then walked away from officer, then lied to officers about his identity, then wasted their time for two hours because he didn’t want to obey the law, then started a GoFundMe page because he wants to plead not guilty to a law he already essentially admitted to breaking (“Lancaster man: Boardwalk citation was a ‘waste of time,’ ” June 17 LNP | LancasterOnline).

This, folks, is called white privilege.

It’s one of the hundreds of reasons the streets are filled with protesters and why there are calls to defund the police and reallocate those monies to where they are needed most, like housing and education and mental health. During a time when people are being killed for falling asleep at the wheel, thrown to the ground for jaywalking in the suburbs, and, like Breonna Taylor, being killed in their homes while they sleep, this fine example of how white people are treated differently reinforces how things need to change. Even if you can’t do everything embattled minority groups are asking, do something.

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township