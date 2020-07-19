This is regarding the June 6 Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethtown (addressed in the June 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial, “Disturbing the peace”).

The Elizabethtown businesses claim they brought in militia members for security. The police chief said he only learned about this plan the night before. He asked for a “discrete signal,” so he would know who the security personnel were — a signal no one would know about except those who needed to know.

So business owners and militia members wore strips of green tape. One business owner discussing the tape with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter wouldn’t say who put the security plan in place.

The police chief also said he thought the militia members would be inside the businesses. They weren’t — they were on rooftops — but he did nothing about this, even though he didn’t know who let the militia members up on the roofs. Was it property owners? The chief also wouldn’t identify the businesses involved.

One militia member refused to give his full name. Another militia member said his group was not paid to be there; he didn’t know another armed man who was on the same roof, but thought he was a local business owner. Two men on the roof had semi-automatic rifles.

I don’t think hired “policing” of citizens in a public square and on public sidewalks and roads is an appropriate exercise of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

But we’re just supposed to take all the white folks’ word for everything, concluding all was legal. See how white supremacy and systemic racism work?

Patty McKenna

Elizabethtown