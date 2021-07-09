Can you ace this exam?

1. Which of the following is more likely?

A) The Trump organization was involved in a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.

B) It’s a “political Witch Hunt by Radical Left Democrats.”

2. The Republicans’ voting down of a bipartisan Jan. 6 independent commission and then calling the Democratic-led select committee “partisan” is an example of which of the following?

A) Irony.

B) Nonsense.

C) All of the above.

3. Which is correct? If you still support Donald Trump and think he is a positive force for the country, you are in a cult.

A) True.

B) True.

Kevin Urbansky

Rapho Township