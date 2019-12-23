Heaven came to Earth on Dec. 5 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Lancaster, when about 100 young musicians of the Mennonite Children’s Choir presented their “Gift of Love” Christmas concert to a packed house!
Along with guest artist Sherrie Pratt, the musicians, vocalists, percussion, piano and violin presented an inspiring evening of Advent and Christmas music that moved the audience to joy. The program selections, the control by the leadership, the physical movement of the choir, the professionalism of the singers, the response of the audience and — most of all — the enthusiasm of the musicians created an evening of downright joy.
Thank you to all who participated and to the parents who make all this possible. Another Lancaster County blessing. When Martin Luther wrote that at Christmas “heaven came down to Earth,” he would have included this uplifting musical experience.
The Rev. Richard E. Geib
Manheim Township